Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Body recovered from Barren River after morning search

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning. The scene was then turned over to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.(Richardsville Fire Department)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department was called in on the morning of Sunday, August 27, to assist in a search for a male subject who had gone missing on the evening of Saturday, August 26.

The missing male was last seen yesterday evening near the College Street walking bridge.

Richardsville personnel assisted in the search alongside the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Christian Aid Ministries and Warren County Emergency Management.

According to the Richardsville Fire Department, a male subject had entered Barren River in an attempt to get away from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers.

Upon entering the river, the male had gone under the surface of the water and never resurfaced. Utilizing sonar capabilities on the boats involved in the search, personnel found what appeared to be a body.

A dive team dove into the area in question and confirmed that there was a victim.

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search this morning. The scene was then turned over to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Shepherdsville crash
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges
A final celebration at Southern Restaurant and Lounge turned into a crime scene early Sunday...
Witness shares details about Sunday’s fatal downtown mass shooting
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Grayson County

Latest News

Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm holds first weekly update
George Wayne Aldridge, 53, has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on July 26 on one...
Fayette County man indicted in Louisville rape case
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Even cooler weather coming before more heat
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/28