Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fayette County man indicted in Louisville rape case

George Wayne Aldridge, 53, has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on July 26 on one...
George Wayne Aldridge, 53, has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on July 26 on one count of rape involving a 2005 case.(Source: Fayette County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man indicted for three sexual assaults in the Lexington area has also been indicted in an 18-year-old Louisville case.

George Wayne Aldridge, 53, is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington. He was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on July 26 on one count of rape.

The indictment was returned after testing of evidence by the Kentucky State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative investigative team. Further testing by the KSP Laboratory Forensic Genetic Genealogy confirmed that DNA from Aldridge matched the profile found in the sexual assault evidence.

The only information currently available about the Jefferson County case Aldridge is charged in is that it occurred in 2005.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Shepherdsville crash
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Even cooler weather coming before more heat
A final celebration at Southern Restaurant and Lounge turned into a crime scene early Sunday...
Witness shares details about Sunday’s fatal downtown mass shooting

Latest News

UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm holds first weekly update
All JCPS students now eligible for free breakfast, lunch
Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South in Oldham County causing delays
LMPD: Man shot in the leg in Louisville’s California neighborhood