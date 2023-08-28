Contact Troubleshooters
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire at a Kentucky elementary school appears to have been intentionally set.

Anderson County Schools officials say the fire happened Friday at Saffell Street Elementary. We’re told the school was quickly and safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

School officials say the investigation by the fire department shows that it appears someone intentionally started a fire inside a bathroom at the school.

They say no other information will be released about what happened at this time, but said in a statement that they “are continuing to handle the situation seriously, following protocols and when/if additional information can be shared, it will be shared.”

