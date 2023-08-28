Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Calm and cooler weather is here, but heat looms in time for the weekend

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 28, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small shower chance in Southern Kentucky on Tuesday
  • Cool nights and warm, sunny afternoons for the workweek
  • 90s and another potential heat wave are here by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exceptional weather for this time of year continues tonight as skies remain mostly clear with lows in the 60s. A small shower chance will develop toward Tuesday morning in Southern Kentucky.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny one with lower humidity, yet slightly warmer air in place. Highs will get into the 80s during the afternoon. The small shower chance in Southern Kentucky early in the day will fade away by late afternoon.

We’ll see a few clouds Tuesday night as a cold front moves through, but for the most part things look quiet and cooler heading into early Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 60s!

Wednesday may very well be the pick of the week with cooler air and lower humidity in place thanks to high pressure settling in over the Great Lakes. Highs will only reach into the 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

By the weekend we’ll be staring down another heat wave with 90s likely heading into next week. Rain chances look few and far between as our dry summertime pattern continues.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

