FORECAST: Even cooler weather coming before more heat

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below-average highs for most of the week

Blue-Ribbon Days for Wednesday and Thursday

Summer heat is back for the Labor Day holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not a bad afternoon with a mostly sunny sky expected with highs mainly into the 78-83 degree range away from the city. Main chances for cloudy skies and any brief shower will be limited to far southeastern areas.

Mostly clear skies remain tonight. The clear skies and the northerly wind will help temperatures cool into the 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again on Tuesday, with a few passing clouds courtesy of an approaching cold front. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A cold front will move in during the late evening hours with mainly a batch of clouds. While a brief sprinkle or shower is possible, much of this front will be moisture-starved.

The early Wednesday front will drive highs in the 70s for many mid-week. The fall-like only lasts through Thursday before highs return to near 90° just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

