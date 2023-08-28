FORECAST: Taste of Fall before heat returns

Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 28, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Below-average highs for most of the week
  • Blue-Ribbon Days for Wednesday and Thursday
  • Summer heat is back for the Labor Day holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as highs return to the low to mid-80s. There is a small rain chance south of the Parkways this morning, but most will stay dry today. A few clouds drift overhead overnight as the cold front moves through. Tonight will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Wednesday will be downright gorgeous. Abundant sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s and low 80s will combine to make a beautiful day. Skies remain clear Wednesday night as lows slide into the 50s.

The fall-like only lasts through Thursday before highs return to near 90° just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

