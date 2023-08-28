Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Multiple injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle crash in Bullitt County.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 65 South at the 103 mile marker.

The number and severity of injuries is currently unknown.

TRIMAC is showing heavy traffic in directions approaching the area of the crash, which is just south of the construction zone.

Drivers approaching the area should plan for delays and may want to consider alternate routes.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

