LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Sunday after Louisville Metro police said he assaulted a woman near the Parkway Village neighborhood.

According to the arrest citation, the victim told police she was walking in the area of Shelby Street and Maylawn Avenue on Friday when she noticed a man following her. Sensing something was up, she reportedly called her husband and started walking back towards her home.

Police said the man then went up to the woman, punched her in the face, and raped her. He then allegedly got up and ran away without saying a word.

Through the victim’s detailed description of the man and ring doorbell footage from the area, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Shaun T. Miles.

Miles has been charged with first degree rape and fourth degree assault. He’s being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

