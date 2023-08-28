Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man shot in the leg in Louisville's California neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was reportedly shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Avenue on Sunday at about 10:15 p.m. for a reported shooting in that area.

Officers received a call a short time later about a man who had a gunshot wound to his leg and was brought to University of Louisville Hospital by private means.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

