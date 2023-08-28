Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South in Oldham County causing delays

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of a crash on Interstate 71 causing delays to the Monday morning commute.

Oldham County dispatch confirmed all lanes have been shut down on I-71 South at mile marker 13 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. The rest area nearby is currently closed due to the crash.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route since there’s a delay of about an hour as crews work on clearing up the crash scene.

