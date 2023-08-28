Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South in Oldham County causing delays

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of a crash on Interstate 71 causing delays to the Monday morning commute.

Oldham County dispatch confirmed all lanes have been shut down on I-71 South at mile marker 13 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. The rest area nearby is currently closed due to the crash.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route since there’s a delay of about an hour as crews work on clearing up the crash scene.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Shepherdsville crash
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Cool, comfortable start to the week
A final celebration at Southern Restaurant and Lounge turned into a crime scene early Sunday...
Witness shares details about Sunday’s fatal downtown mass shooting

Latest News

All JCPS students now eligible for free breakfast, lunch
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Cool, comfortable start to the week
LMPD: Man shot in the leg in Louisville’s California neighborhood
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant and Lounge should not have been open prior...
Questions remain after mass shooting at downtown Louisville restaurant