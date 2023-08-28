New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A newly sworn officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department has been fired after he was arrested for DUI.

Luis Rodriguez had graduated from the LMPD Academy on Friday and was scheduled to work his first patrol shift on Sunday.

On Saturday, LMPD was called to the scene of a non-injury crash at Frankfort Ave. and McCready Ave. Officers found several parked cars and been struck by a vehicle.

When officers checked on the driver of the vehicle involved, they found Rodriguez in the driver seat of his car and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol.

After learning of the arrest of Rodriguez, Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel immediately fired him.

