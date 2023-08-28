Southern Restaurant and Lounge under Metro investigation since July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government has asked the state to shut down Southern Restaurant and Lounge as soon as possible. It may not need to, because the landlord wants the restaurant out by the end of the week.

“The landlord had revoked the lease for ongoing concerns since July 10th,” Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Brad Silveria said.

Silveria confirmed the restaurant has been under investigation since July following a non fatal shooting nearby. Inspectors began looking at whether the restaurant was following its license.

Brad Silveria, L:ouisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control Director (WAVE)

“The operation was under investigation as to whether they were qualifying and meeting all the requirements of a restaurant license,” Silveria said.

Restaurants must make at least half their money from food. Metro health inspectors downgraded the restaurant to a “C” back in July. It scored poorly on using cleaning chemicals properly. The health department said the restaurant passed inspection a week later, but the city has been interested in the sales data.

“The state ABC has an auditor that we can refer a case to to make sure the receipts match up and there’s food and alcohol sales match up,” Silveria said.

Silveria said they were nearing the end of their investigation. They had been watching the restaurant and it had been quiet. Until Saturday night.

“We had assumed and I guess incorrectly that this establishment had closed for good and the social media footage we saw they had decided to do a final hurrah,” Silveria said.

The ownership behind Southern Restaurant and Lounge can’t just move and open a new place. They’ll need to apply for a new liquor license all over again.

