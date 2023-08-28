Contact Troubleshooters
Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online

Americans projected to spend $925 billion online in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Statistica projects that 274 million Americans will make an online purchase in 2023, with many hoping to score a good deal.

One easy way to potentially get a discount is to leave an item in the online cart instead of purchasing it. NerdWallet said this could trigger an “abandoned cart promotion,” where the retailer sends a discount offer to encourage the purchase.

NerdWallet has an article that has tips on how to find good deals online, such as:

  • Be aware of yearly sales cycles to get the best prices on specific purchases. For example, January tends to be the best time to buy fitness equipment and August is a good month to stock up on school supplies.
  • Consider joining retail mailing lists. They often offer first-time buyer discounts and notifications of flash sales and other good deals.
  • Leverage apps and shopping tools to find the best price. Browser extensions like Honey and Rakuten track items across the web for the best price while also offering cash back and rewards points.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers tips on online shopping such as:

  • Make sure to understand the total cost of an item including shipping and handling, taxes or other fees before completing purchase.
  • Be wary of expensive brand name items offered for a very low cost – these items could be counterfeit.
  • Know your rights as a consumer. For example, if a seller doesn’t ship a purchased item, they are required by law to issue a refund, not just a store credit or gift card.

Watching Your Wallet also has many articles on other ways you can save money while shopping:

