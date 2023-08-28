Contact Troubleshooters
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm holding first weekly update

UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The update was held at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex on July 13, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm will be conducting his first weekly update of the season on Monday.

The Cardinals will go up against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Friday.

UofL quarterback Jack Plummer and defensive end Ashton Gillotte are expected to speak at this update.

Watch it below on the WAVE Now livestream:

