Ways women can protect themselves in light of recent LMPD assault, rape arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women are encouraged to be on high alert after Louisville Metro police arrested two men in connection to two separate assaults that happened Friday.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Shaun Miles was arrested after LMPD said he assaulted a woman near the Parkway Village neighborhood.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Travis Hall on Friday. Hall is accused of raping a woman who was walking in downtown Louisville that morning.

A press conference was held Friday after several reports of women being assaulted in southwest Louisville were made.

”Either you fight or you run,” WAVE News Security expert D’ Shawn Johnson said. “If you have any opportunity to get away, get away. Get away as quickly and put as much distance between you and your attacker as possible. But if you don’t have that opportunity, yes, fight. By all means, fight.”

Johnson said attackers are becoming bolder than ever.

”You are talking about a downtown area, greatly populated area,” Johnson said. “Where there’s a lot of people around and there’s certain times of the day when you are expecting people to be downtown actively starting their workday.”

Johnson said if anyone feels they are being followed, first dial 911, then get to the nearest safe location.

“If you are walking in a neighborhood, and you know the neighborhood to help you plan,” Johnson said. “All this pre-planning could be the difference from you getting home safe or becoming a victim.”

Other ways to stay protected include:

Keep an updated routine

Carrying self-protection such as pepper sprays or whistles

Avoiding distractions like a cellphone

Making sure someone has your current location at all times

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

