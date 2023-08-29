1 killed in crash that may not have been discovered for days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police say one person has died after a single vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) that may have happened several days ago.

Around 11 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision in the tree line off the ramp at the Bardstown Road interchange. The driver, a man, was dead inside the vehicle.

LMPD investigators believe the driver appeared to negotiate the curve on the ramp from the northbound Snyder to Bardstown Road causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and go into the tree line..

The accident is under investigation by the LMPD traffic unit. Police believe the crash happened a few days earlier.

The name of the driver has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

