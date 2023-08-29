Contact Troubleshooters
Autographed Pappy Van Winkle Bottle raffled off for LMPD Officer Nick Wilt

St. Matthews police raffling off 5 specialty bourbons to raise funds for Wilt family
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department FOP is raffling off specialty bourbons to raise money for Louisville Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot while responding to a mass shooting.

The collection of bourbons includes a 15-year Pappy Van Winkle bottle, autographed by the family itself.

All money collected will go to the Wilt family, Ashley Bratcher, one of the organizers, said.

Recently, SMPD hosted “Wilt Week” with daily events to raise funds for Wilt.

Wilt was recently released from Frazier Rehab after months of intensive care.

On April 10, Wilt was shot in the head moments after arriving at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, where an active shooter took five lives.

Wilt’s family has shared updates about his condition throughout his long road to recovery.

The FOP wants Wilt and his family to know how much they support them.

“They want to be involved and want to show that even though Wilt week’s over, and a lot of money was raised then,” Bratvcher said. “We still want to raise more and help take care of the Wilt family.”

The raffle is open until midnight on Sept. 11.

Visit the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s website to enter by clicking or tapping here.

