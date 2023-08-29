Central Kentucky town is latest to receive Safe Haven Baby Box

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Safe Haven Baby Box is coming to a Kentucky town.

Danville is the latest fire department to receive the box that allows people to anonymously leave babies without fear of prosecution.

The fire station at the 150/127 bypass will have the baby box installed in about a month.

These boxes allow people to leave babies in a secure environment. Just by placing the child in the box, it will send a signal to dispatch and, within three to four minutes, someone will come to retrieve the baby.

The box was paid for through a $16,000 donation from a person within the community.

Danville is the latest community to receive one of the boxes. They are also in Bowling Green and Corbin, but Danville is apparently the first central Kentucky community to receive one.

The box is being installed at the fire station on the bypass, so it’s closer to outlying communities.

“When the door is opened, a silent alarm activates. When they set the child in the bassinet, the silent alarm, it sends alerts to us and dispatch. When the door is shut, it locks. They cannot activate it anymore,” said Deputy Chief Mike Mulholland.

The child is then taken straight to the hospital and turned over to child services. Most likely, the child will be placed in the foster care system after that.

Nicholasville is also currently raising money to have a baby box installed.

