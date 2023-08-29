Clark Memorial Health hosts reunion, celebration of 5 years of Level II NICU

JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WAVE) - Clark Memorial Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is hosting a reunion for the families of babies who have required specialized medical attention.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. in the lobby of the hospital.

The hospital is celebrating five years of its Level II NICU with carnival games, family photos, giveaways, and more. They encourage families to dress up in an “All Star Hero” costume.

Online registration is required. To register, click or tap here.

