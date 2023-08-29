Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Clark Memorial Health hosts reunion, celebration of 5 years of Level II NICU

NICU nurse reunites with past patient
NICU nurse reunites with past patient(WIFR)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WAVE) - Clark Memorial Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is hosting a reunion for the families of babies who have required specialized medical attention.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. in the lobby of the hospital.

The hospital is celebrating five years of its Level II NICU with carnival games, family photos, giveaways, and more. They encourage families to dress up in an “All Star Hero” costume.

Online registration is required. To register, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
WAVE News Alert
FBI: More than 20 suspects arrested in Louisville, more information to be released

Latest News

Danville is the latest fire department to receive the box that allows people to anonymously...
Central Kentucky town is latest to receive Safe Haven Baby Box
Southern Indiana man convicted of murder in shooting of girlfriend
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Lexington woman charged in connection to EKY officer involved shooting
Generic shot of crime scene tape.
Is Louisville’s gun violence scaring off tourists?