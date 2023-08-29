Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four indictments.(FBI)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville has arrested 26 people in connection to a massive drug ring investigation. Eight others are still at large.

All individuals involved are residents of Louisville or southern Indiana. They face charges involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms offenses.

The 26 people were arrested and will make an appearance in court on Tuesday and Wednesday. Suspects are divided into four different indictments.

Suspects are listed below.

  • Thomas Gunter, 39, Louisville
  • Desmond Allen, 37, Louisville
  • Byron Mayes, 49, Louisville
  • David Carter, 41, Louisville
  • Lauren Baum, 31, Louisville
  • Brandon Traughber, 41, Georgetown, Indiana
  • Jason Hill, 40, of Corydon, Indiana
  • Adrian Hamilton, 51, Louisville
  • Antonio O’Neal, 47, Louisville
  • Randall Dilley, 49, Louisville
  • Keith Dewayne Settles, 51, Louisville
  • Coy Tucker, 32, Louisville
  • Jaiquinton Wordlaw, 40, Louisville
  • Heather Boling, 25, Louisville
  • Dontray Bard, 38, Louisville
  • Todd Allgood, 54, Louisville
  • Imani Tennyson, 21, Louisville
  • Dennis Rice, 44, Jeffersonville, Indiana
  • Tomerriel Macklin Jr., 23, Louisville
  • Damon Fortney, 44, Louisville
  • Dominique Kinnard, 33, Louisville
  • Curnesha Smith, 30, Louisville
  • Derrik Goodman, 26, Louisville
  • Bruce Boerner, 56, Louisville
  • Dawn Burns, 55, Louisville
  • Kendall Shaw, 41, Louisville
  • Jaron Collier, 45, Louisville
  • Ryan Mitchem, 41, Louisville
  • Saentay Sheard, 46, Louisville
  • Stephen Piercy, 46, Louisville
  • Sean Underwood, 51, Louisville
  • Christopher Shanahan, 33, Louisville
  • Jason Cheser, 48, Louisville
  • Lacy Elliot, 35, Louisville

Several of the allegations date back as early as Jan.1, 2021.

Bard, Mayes, Shaw, Wordlaw, Kinnard, Boerner, Shanahan, and Hill are all at large.

If convicted, the defendants each face minimum sentences ranging from 10 to 35 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case

Latest News

NICU nurse reunites with past patient
Clark Memorial Health hosts reunion, celebration of 5 years of Level II NICU
1 killed in crash that may not have been discovered for days
On Aug. 29, 2023, officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began working to...
Mercury cleanup underway at one of the Applegate Lane hazmat homes
LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest