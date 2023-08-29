Food Truck Wednesday back for another season in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Food Truck Wednesday is returning to downtown Louisville as summer wraps up and fall begins!

Each Wednesday from the end of August through October, anyone who wants to get some lunch can stop by the 200 block of South 4th Street between KICC and Aegon Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local and regional musicians will also be performing during Food Truck Wednesday, according to a release from the Downtown Louisville Partnership.

The participating food trucks below:

· Con Aji y Cafe

· Get on a Bun at Booty’s

· Mini Mai’s Thai

· Roll Up Cafe

· Rolling Tacos

· Sugar Rush n Sum

