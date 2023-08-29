Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Food Truck Wednesday back for another season in downtown Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Food Truck Wednesday is returning to downtown Louisville as summer wraps up and fall begins!

Each Wednesday from the end of August through October, anyone who wants to get some lunch can stop by the 200 block of South 4th Street between KICC and Aegon Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local and regional musicians will also be performing during Food Truck Wednesday, according to a release from the Downtown Louisville Partnership.

The participating food trucks below:

· Con Aji y Cafe

· Get on a Bun at Booty’s

· Mini Mai’s Thai

· Roll Up Cafe

· Rolling Tacos

· Sugar Rush n Sum

Click here for more information on events in downtown Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant & Lounge should not have been open prior to...
Second victim identified in Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting

Latest News

LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street...
UPDATE: LMPD confirms suspect in custody after incident in Portland neighborhood
Kayakers missing on Salt River found safe
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt to be honored as Kentuckian of the Year