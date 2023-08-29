Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Coolest weather in nearly 3 months arrives Wednesday night

Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool nights, warm and sunny afternoons
  • Heat cranks up again by this weekend
  • No appreciable rain chances for at least another week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds are possible overnight as a cold front moves in, but skies will generally be mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the 60s as we wake up early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is easily the pick of the week as we see low humidity, breezy sunshine, and highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Some cloud cover is likely in Southern and Central Kentucky during the day, but it will depart by evening.

One of the coolest nights in nearly 3 months arrives Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 50s heading into early Thursday morning. Expect clear skies and a continued breeze.

Thursday is another sunny one with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy another beautiful afternoon thanks to high pressure over the Great Lakes!

By Friday we’ll be in the mid 80s with continued sunshine, but it’s the weekend when the 90s return with slightly higher humidity. This heat wave will last for a while and rain chance will take at least another week from today to come back.

Buckle in for a hot and dry stretch next week!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, August 29, 2023

