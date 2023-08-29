FORECAST: A ‘dry’ cold front moves in tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below-average highs for most of the week

Blue-Ribbon Days for Wednesday and Thursday

Summer heat is back for the Labor Day holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs into the 80s. A few clouds drift overhead overnight as the cold front moves through.

Tonight will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Wednesday will be downright gorgeous. Abundant sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s and low 80s will combine to make a beautiful day.

Skies remain clear Wednesday night as lows slide into the 50s.

The fall-like only lasts through Thursday before highs return to near 90° just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

