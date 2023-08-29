FORECAST: Fall-like arrives today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below-average highs for most of the week

Chilly tonight and Thursday night; Lows in the 50s

Summer heat is back for the Labor Day holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a wonderful, fall-like day. Expect highs in the 70s and lower 80s, lower humidity, and sunny skies. Tonight’s clear skies and northerly winds will help temperatures fall into the 50s by Thursday morning.

We’ll keep the cooler weather around tomorrow. Highs top out near 80° Thursday afternoon as skies remain sunny. Thursday night will be clear and cool. Lows return to the 50s overnight.

Highs return to the 80s on Friday. Summer heat returns over the weekend; highs jump into the low 90s just in time for Labor Day. Another heatwave is expected through next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.