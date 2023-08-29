Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Heavy LMPD presence in Portland neighborhood

WAVE News Alert
WAVE News Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are currently working in the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street.

This is in the Portland neighborhood near Boone Square.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises the general public to avoid the area.

Below is an LMPD post made Tuesday morning:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant & Lounge should not have been open prior to...
Second victim identified in Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting

Latest News

Kayakers missing on Salt River found safe
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt to be honored as Kentuckian of the Year
Hundreds were at the restaurant during the shooting but no one has come forward to help police....
Louisville community called to action to help solve shooting investigations
Is Louisville’s gun violence scaring off tourists?
Is Louisville’s gun violence scaring off tourists?