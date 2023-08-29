Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as “very treatable” and said it was detected early.

The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. Scalise was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations, multiple surgeries and painful rehabilitation.

The cancer diagnosis came, Scalise said, after he had not been feeling like himself in the past week. Blood tests showed some irregularities and after additional screening, he said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” Scalise said in a statement. “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

Scalise also thanked his medical team and said he was “incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable.”

“I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” Scalise said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant & Lounge should not have been open prior to...
Second victim identified in Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting

Latest News

LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest
From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: A ‘dry’ cold front moves in tonight