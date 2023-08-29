Is Louisville’s gun violence scaring off tourists?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With three mass shootings so far in Louisville this year, the question being raised is if the violence chasing people away.

In just the last month, WAVE News has reported on violence in the Highlands, South Louisville, and now Downtown.

Locals might know how to avoid crime hotspots, but what about tourists?

Louisville Tourism estimated the city’s top 16 events will bring in more than $575 million to the city in 2023.

That’s not to mention its biggest draw.

“I’m a big bourbon fan,” tourist Thomas Anderson said on Monday. “So we wanted to come and try out some distilleries.”

Detroit tourists Edsel and Eleanor Jenkins said they went to distilleries too.

Metro government wants to make sure Louisville is safe for everyone, including locals and visitors.

“Louisville is known around the country for its restaurants and nightlife,” Mayor Craig Greenberg at a press conference on Sunday. “And we must provide a safe atmosphere for everyone.”

After the second mass shooting downtown this year, WAVE News asked people if they heard about what happened on Sunday at Southern Restaurant & Lounge.

Everyone who spoke said they didn’t even know it happened.

“It’s kind of one of those things that obviously no one wants,” Anderson said. ”But big cities and everything, it’s going to happen.”

“Well, you can’t judge a whole community by one incident,” Edsel said.

But it’s not just one incident. They also didn’t know about the first mass shooting in downtown Louisville at Old National Bank back in April. Or the more than 100 people killed across the city in 2023.

“First time you kind of hear about it, it’s like, oh what’s going on with that?,” Anderson said. “But if you kind of hear repeat things, then definitely in your head it kind of goes on the no-go zone list. And you go, eh maybe I don’t go there.”

Even still, everyone said the same thing. Context matters.

“I’d like to know what kind of shooting it was,” Eleanor said. “Was it racially motivated? So I can be on guard. Where was it? So I can avoid that area. But for me, you can’t live your life in a bubble. Things happen no matter where you’re at.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.