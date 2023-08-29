Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington woman charged in connection to EKY officer involved shooting

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson and Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky woman is facing charges for her role in a Bell County shooting.

It happened Monday in the Bradfordtown community.

Not many details were released about the shooting, but officials say a deputy with the sheriff’s office along with officers from Pineville Police were on scene when it happened. One man, who was not identified, was confirmed dead at the scene by the Bell County deputy coroner. No officers were injured.

Following the incident, Rebecca Caldwell, 47, of Lexington, was arrested. She was charged with criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation involving Caldwell, but Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Troopers with KSP confirmed Tuesday morning a deputy was believed to be the officer involved in the shooting. We are told the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant & Lounge should not have been open prior to...
Second victim identified in Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting

Latest News

For thumbs
Goode Weather Blog 8/29
Latest on the hurricane and any potential impacts locally.
StormTALK! 8/29
WAVE News Alert
Heavy LMPD presence in Portland neighborhood
Southern Indiana man convicted of murder in shooting of girlfriend
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Taste of Fall before heat returns