LMPD arrests 3 men in connection to Portland SWAT situation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested three men in connection to a SWAT incident that happened in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1800 block of Rowan Street after a caller said they saw a man possibly armed with a gun knocking on doors in the area.

LMPD said Taj-Mailik Haggard, 23, went inside one of the homes armed and allegedly assaulted a woman.

Taj-Mailik Haggard (LMPD)

Haggard was seen by officers going into a different known residence nearby. LMPD said their SWAT Team was notified and Haggard eventually came out of the house with 41-year-old Kevin Mcleod and 33-year-old Justin Sheroan.

Kevin Mcleod (LMPD)

A search warrant was executed and detectives recovered multiple AR-style rifles and handguns. Two of the handguns were stolen, police said.

Detectives also recovered suspected black tar heroin, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Haggard was charged with burglary. Police said Mcleod faces charges of trafficking narcotics and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Sheroan has six outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

