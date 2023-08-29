LMPD investigates shooting near Rangeland Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened near an elementary school Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened just before 3 p.m. in the 5200 block of Russett Blvd.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

