LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing 29-year-old

Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Duong Nguyen.
Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Duong Nguyen.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 29-year-old last seen in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police said Duong Nguyen was last seen in the 4100 block of Stony Ridge Road on Aug. 27.

Police said Nguyen left a friend’s house driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Camaro with license plate 604-TTH.

He was described as being a 5′6″ man weighing 140 Ibs with brown eyes and black hair.

His family has not been able to get in contact with him and fears for his safety.

