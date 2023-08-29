LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing 29-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 29-year-old last seen in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police said Duong Nguyen was last seen in the 4100 block of Stony Ridge Road on Aug. 27.

Police said Nguyen left a friend’s house driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Camaro with license plate 604-TTH.

He was described as being a 5′6″ man weighing 140 Ibs with brown eyes and black hair.

His family has not been able to get in contact with him and fears for his safety.

