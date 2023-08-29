Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt to be honored as Kentuckian of the Year

(LMPD)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt is going to be recognized at the 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

Wilt is being honored as this year’s Kentuckian of the Year.

He is back home rehabbing after being shot in the head during the mass shooting at Old National Bank in April.

Wilt was one of the first LMPD officers on scene at the bank. Police said his response likely saved lives.

The award ceremony is Nov. 4, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant & Lounge should not have been open prior to...
Second victim identified in Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting

Latest News

Hundreds were at the restaurant during the shooting but no one has come forward to help police....
Louisville community called to action to help solve shooting investigations
Is Louisville’s gun violence scaring off tourists?
Is Louisville’s gun violence scaring off tourists?
Louisville community called to action to help solve shooting investigations
Louisville community called to action to help solve shooting investigations
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case