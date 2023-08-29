LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some street closures and restrictions in place from Friday through Monday for 2023 WorldFest.

Below is information provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department on restricted access and no parking areas through Labor Day weekend:

Restricted Access

11 am - 12:45 pm (Saturday, September 2, 2023)

5th Street from Jefferson Street to Main Street

Market Street from 6th Street to 4th Street

Main Street from 4th Street to 6th Street

No Parking Areas

Thursday, August 31, 2023 - Monday, September 4, 2023 (all day)

Main Street from 4th Street to 5th Street

8 am - 2 pm (Saturday, September 2, 2023)

5th Street from Jefferson Street to Main Street

Click here for more information on this year’s WorldFest

