LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some street closures and restrictions in place from Friday through Monday for 2023 WorldFest.

Below is information provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department on restricted access and no parking areas through Labor Day weekend:

Restricted Access

11 am - 12:45 pm (Saturday, September 2, 2023)

  • 5th Street from Jefferson Street to Main Street
  • Market Street from 6th Street to 4th Street
  • Main Street from 4th Street to 6th Street

No Parking Areas

Thursday, August 31, 2023 - Monday, September 4, 2023 (all day)

  • Main Street from 4th Street to 5th Street

8 am - 2 pm (Saturday, September 2, 2023)

  • 5th Street from Jefferson Street to Main Street

