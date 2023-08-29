Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville mayor calls on state legislature to help curb city violence

Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Southern Restaurant & Lounge(WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since Louisville’s latest mass shooting Sunday morning, Mayor Craig Greenberg says the city needs to do more to decrease gun violence.

“Alcohol Beverage Control, LMPD, our health department, and Fire Marshall, we will all ensure that we continue to step up enforcement actions so that everyone and every place in Louisville is a safe place to enjoy,” Greenberg said.

Louisville Metro supports programs, like group intervention and the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, but Greenberg believes more needs to be done.

After Louisville’s third mass shooting in less than six months, he hopes for support from lawmakers.

“We need help from the state legislature to help give us the tools in Louisville given our unique urban violence problems,” said Greenberg. “Give us the autonomy to deal with the gun violence epidemic we are dealing with right now. That we can make sure we are cracking down on illegal gun use and that we ensure guns are not in the wrong hands.”

The Sunday morning shooting has claimed two lives, one of them was 37-year-old Terrance Bethel. His mother spoke with WAVE News and said Bethel has a 10-year-old daughter. She said her son was out with friends at Southern Restaurant & Lounge before the shooting happened.

The second victim was identified as 35-year-old Colby Banks.

Four other people were also shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

