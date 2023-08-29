Contact Troubleshooters
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case

Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Southern Restaurant & Lounge(WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The manager of the business that became the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday was also the owner of another club where a woman was shot and killed.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed Allan Evans as the manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge.

Gunfire broke out around 3 a.m., ultimately killing two people and injuring four others.

Evans was also the owner of Vibes Nightclubs, where Kasmira Nash was shot and killed allegedly by Jack Harlow’s former DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon on Derby Eve, 2021.

O’Bannon is charged with murder. He claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Evans is being sued by Nash’s family, who claimed he allowed people to bypass security at Vibes- O’Bannon being one of them.

The lawsuit states Evans was negligent and could have prevented Nash’s murder if he’d proceeded with security measures.

City and state records linked Evans to the company and address belonging to Southern Restaurant & Lounge.

Evans is listed as the organizer and registered agent behind Southern’s LLC.

O’Bannon’s murder trial is set to begin on October 17th.

This story will be updated.

