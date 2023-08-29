LIVE @ 2PM: Update on mercury cleanup at one of the Applegate Lane homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Environmental Protection Agency has begun work to remediate mercury found at one of the homes on Applegate Lane.

The mercury was found at 6211 Applegate Lane during a visit by the EPA approximately two weeks ago.

The EPA is coordinating their on-site cleanup operation with officials from Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection.

Work to remove the mercury is expected to take three days and will include the removal of the concrete driveway. Interior items of the home, like furniture and carpet, will also be removed. The tile/linoleum flooring will be cleaned with a sulfur compound and special vacuum.

The property, which has been fenced and secured, is under 24-hour surveillance by Louisville Metro Police. A portion of Applegate Lane near the home will be restricted to local access only during the cleanup operations.

The EPA says testing of surfaces and air for cleanup efficacy will continue until the indoor air meets the cleanup goal. That goal is for mercury detections to be below 1000 ng per cubic meter. Once the goal is met, the EPA says restoration of carpet and concrete will begin.

We’ll learn the latest during a 2 p.m. news briefing with Metro Emergency Management and EPA officials.

