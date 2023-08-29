Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE @ 2PM: Update on mercury cleanup at one of the Applegate Lane homes

On Aug. 29, 2023, officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began working to...
On Aug. 29, 2023, officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began working to remediate mercury found at 6211 Applegate Lane.(Source: Corey Denzik, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Environmental Protection Agency has begun work to remediate mercury found at one of the homes on Applegate Lane.

The mercury was found at 6211 Applegate Lane during a visit by the EPA approximately two weeks ago.

The EPA is coordinating their on-site cleanup operation with officials from Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection.

Work to remove the mercury is expected to take three days and will include the removal of the concrete driveway. Interior items of the home, like furniture and carpet, will also be removed. The tile/linoleum flooring will be cleaned with a sulfur compound and special vacuum.

The property, which has been fenced and secured, is under 24-hour surveillance by Louisville Metro Police. A portion of Applegate Lane near the home will be restricted to local access only during the cleanup operations.

The EPA says testing of surfaces and air for cleanup efficacy will continue until the indoor air meets the cleanup goal. That goal is for mercury detections to be below 1000 ng per cubic meter. Once the goal is met, the EPA says restoration of carpet and concrete will begin.

We’ll learn the latest during a 2 p.m. news briefing with Metro Emergency Management and EPA officials.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Injuries reported in I-65 crash in Bullitt County
Luis Rodriguez graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department academy on August 25. The...
New LMPD officer fired after DUI arrest
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
Shaun T. Miles, 39, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday, August...
LMPD: Man arrested for rape, assault near Parkway Village

Latest News

WAVE News Alert
FBI: More than 20 suspects arrested in Louisville, more information to be released
LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street...
UPDATE: LMPD confirms suspect in custody after incident in Portland neighborhood
Food Truck Wednesday back for another season in downtown Louisville