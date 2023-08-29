Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man convicted of murder in shooting of girlfriend

(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAVE Staff and Ward Jolles
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was convicted of murder after investigators say he shot and killed his girlfriend last year.

It took a week-long trial for the conviction to come back for Dalton Simmonds, 29, of Kent, Indiana.

An investigation found that back on March 14, 2022, Christy Newman, who was the victim, went over to her neighbor’s house and said Simmonds had set their curtains on fire.

The neighbor then found the fire was put out and Simmonds was gone, so Newman went back to the house to get her things and move out. However, as soon as she went over to the house, Simmonds had returned, and the neighbor said she heard arguing and then gunfire.

When first responders arrived, Newman was shot dead. Investigators found the murder weapon and DNA evidence on the gun linked Simmonds to the crime.

On Monday, Simmonds was convicted of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, and also animal cruelty since a puppy was found at the home with a serious skull injury.

Simmonds is set to be sentenced on Oct. 4, 2023.

