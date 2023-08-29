UPDATE: LMPD confirms suspect in custody after incident in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are currently working in the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street.

This is in the Portland neighborhood near Boone Square.

Someone reportedly made a call on Tuesday around 5 a.m. about a man going around and knocking on doors while being armed with a gun. LMPD believes the man ran into a home that he doesn’t reside in.

LMPD confirmed a person that exited the house is the alleged suspect and they were taken into custody. There were also at least two more people in the house that eventually exited on their own and they are not being considered hostages.

The LMPD SWAT Team had been called earlier. LMPD detectives are currently investigating at the location of the house.

HAPPENING NOW: A hostage negotiation truck just showed up on 18th and Rowan in the Portland Neighborhood. LMPD can be heard talking to someone barricaded in a home. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/WyhbVI2ByZ — Brandon Spencer WAVE (@BSpencerReports) August 29, 2023

This is a developing story.

