U.S. Marine killed in Australian aircraft crash was Murray State alumna

A U.S. Marine killed in an aircraft crash in Australia was a Murray State University alumna,...
A U.S. Marine killed in an aircraft crash in Australia was a Murray State University alumna, the university confirmed Tuesday, August 29.(Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A U.S. Marine killed in an aircraft crash in Australia was a Murray State University alumna, the university confirmed Tuesday, August 29.

According to Murray State, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, originally from Belleville, Illinois, was a 2016 graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Equine Science. They say she joined the Marine Corps after earning her degree.

The university posted on its Facebook page, “Capt. LeBeau served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University. She was an active member of our campus community and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members, said Dr. Bob Jackson, ‘85, President of Murray State University.”

Osprey pilot Capt. LeBeau was one of three Marines killed in a tiltrotor aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia. They were all stationed in Darwin.

The 20 survivors of the crash were injured. Three of them remained in the hospital on Tuesday, one in critical condition and two in stable condition, a Marines statement said.

