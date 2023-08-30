18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelbyville police arrested an 18-year-old after they said he was near an elementary school armed with a gun.

On Tuesday around 1:18 p.m., officers were called to North County Subdivision on a report of an individual threatening family members with a weapon.

Officers arrived and said Joeseph Nickerson had fled toward two local schools.

Nickerson had apparently cut through several backyards and was spotted in the area near Painted Stone Elementary School.

Several officers responded to increase school safety and cut off trail areas.

A school resource officer who was outside with students made sure they were all brought inside safely, and the principal began lockdown procedures immediately.

Police said there was not a direct threat to the school.

Nickerson was arrested without incident. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm Taurus handgun with 15 live rounds loaded into the weapon magazine.

He is currently being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.

