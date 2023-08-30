Contact Troubleshooters
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl

(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have made two arrests in connection to a road rage incident that paralyzed a 6-year-old girl.

On July 10, LMPD said a road rage incident started in the area of I-65 North at Outer Loop, where people inside a car got into an altercation with a group of motorcyclists.

Several shots were fired during the incident, injuring 6-year-old Onyx, who was sitting in the backseat of the car. Onyx was paralyzed after she was shot in the back.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera on July 11 and charged him with possession of a handgun as a convicted felon. Police said Rivera was not charged with the shooting.

LMPD made two additional arrests on Tuesday.

According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Shelby Bisconer of Louisville was arrested after police said she fired several shots at the car that Onyx was inside, along with two other children and two adults. Bisconer is charged with one count of wanton endangerment.

Shelby Bisconer
Shelby Bisconer(LMPD)

Police also arrested 22-year-old Edward Sark of Clarksville, Indiana, and charged him with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault. The arrest report accused Sark of also firing shots at the SUV, with one of the bullets hitting Onyx.

Edward Sark, 22
Edward Sark, 22(LMPD)

The arrest report said Sark was one of the motorcyclists riding in a group on I-65 driving at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic. Sark was the only motorcyclist who had a passenger riding with him as well.

Police said the woman driving the SUV tried to avoid the motorcyclists and moved into the far left lane. Sark was riding behind the SUV when he started firing, shooting out the back window, the arrest report said.

Police said that’s when Onyx was shot and her spine was severed. She was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and immediately went into emergency surgery.

It’s unclear if she will ever walk again.

Police were able to identify Sark through witness interviews and other motorcyclists.

Sark is allegedly seen in surveillance video at Olive Garden prior to the incident with a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants. Police said there was no relationship between the family in the SUV and the motorcyclists.

Both Bisconer and Sark are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

