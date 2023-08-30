6 neglected dogs, 2 of them dead, found in pen outside Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

They say six dogs were found in a pen in the 600 block of E. Gum Street. Two of them were dead.

Officers say there was no food, no clean water, and hundreds of flies.

Animal Control officers took the dogs.

There have been no arrests.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

