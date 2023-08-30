Contact Troubleshooters
City council wants overhaul of public housing

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin demanded every unit at Doskar Manor be inspected immediately so...
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Councilwoman is calling for a “blitz” of inspections at a public housing development plagued by troubling living conditions.

“I don’t care how you do it,” Barbara Shanklin told the Codes and Regs Director during a hearing Wednesday. “Just do it.”

Shanklin demanded every unit at Doskar Manor be inspected immediately so the council can see the conditions the units are in and begin to address the problems.

“I would like to have a blitz of those apartments,” she said. “Because there are too many that are just unbelievable.”

WAVE News obtained a video of Doskar Manor showing run-down units. Residents have complained about possible mold and carpet that has not been changed in 20 years. That was something the head of the Housing Authority confirmed at a previous hearing. She promised to look into why the carpets had never been changed.

During the hearing Wednesday, Shanklin asked the Codes and Regs Director, Robert Kirchdorfer how some of the public housing units have passed inspection.

What she got was a series of seemingly convoluted and overlapping systems between Codes and Regs and the Housing Authority. Kirdorfer blamed miscommunication and a low number of staff.

“We do have a very large caseload of open cases, so our inspectors, we do give them some discretion on that.”

He said the city is trying to hire more people.

“We are trying to hire code enforcement officers,” Kirchdorfer said. “So we are going through there, we’ve made some offers trying to fill those positions.”

