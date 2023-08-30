Cooking through the Calendar: Skillet pork chops with peaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a hearty dinner, give this a try.

This month we’re making skillet pork chops with peaches. This recipe is a good source of fiber, as well as vitamins A and C. If you can’t find peaches, plenty of other fruits like blueberries and apples work well as substitutes!

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 4 center cut pork chops (about 1/2 inch thick), trim visible fat*

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 2 cups diced canned peaches, drained**

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons sugar

*Boneless pork loin chops can also be used in this recipe.

**Fresh in-season or frozen peaches may be substituted for canned peaches.

1. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.

2. If using fresh peaches, wash under cool running water, gently rubbing the skin. Dry. Dice for the recipe.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil.

4. Season pork chops with garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Add to pan.

5. Rewash hands after handling raw meat.

6. Brown both sides of pork chops, cooking until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F as measured on a meat thermometer. Remove from pan to rest.

7. Return skillet to the stove and increase heat to high. Add butter, peaches, apple cider vinegar, and sugar. Cook quickly, stirring often, allowing peaches to slightly turn brown and sauce to thicken (about 2 to 4 minutes).

8. Return pork chops to the pan with peaches and continue cooking until the mixture coats the pork chops (about 2 to 3 minutes).

9. Serve each pork chop topped with peaches.

10. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours

