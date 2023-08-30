Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in the deadly altercation in the parking lot of the Arvato warehouse on South Preston Highway.

David Beck, 53, was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The victim exited his car after pulling in front of Beck in the parking lot when Beck accelerated and drove his car into him, hitting him with the front of his Ford sedan, according to an arrest report.

The coroner identified the man as 33-year-old Roy William Brown, who was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

