Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in the deadly altercation in the parking lot of the Arvato warehouse on South Preston Highway.

David Beck, 53, was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The victim exited his car after pulling in front of Beck in the parking lot when Beck accelerated and drove his car into him, hitting him with the front of his Ford sedan, according to an arrest report.

The coroner identified the man as 33-year-old Roy William Brown, who was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
1 killed in crash that may not have been discovered for days
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street...
LMPD arrests 3 men in connection to Portland SWAT situation

Latest News

Gov Andy Beshear speaking at KIN launch
Governor Beshear speaks at launch of Kentucky Interfaith Network
Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin demanded every unit at Doskar Manor be inspected immediately so...
City council wants overhaul of public housing
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
New health concerns after latest McConnell ‘freezing’ moment
Smoke from River Road car fire seen over I-71