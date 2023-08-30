FORECAST: Breath of fresh air has arrived

WEATHER HEADLINES

Give the A/C a break tonight

Dry weather for the next 7-10 days

Another heat wave builds over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few passing clouds at times, otherwise expect a sunny afternoon with low humidity! Temperatures will briefly reach near or above 80 degrees for a couple of hours in some area.

Finally! Some nice and cool air to enjoy tonight that will keep us from blasting the a/c! Lows for most areas will be in the 50s.

We’ll keep the cooler weather around tomorrow. Highs top out near 80° Thursday afternoon as skies remain sunny.

Thursday night will be clear and cool. Lows return to the 50s overnight.

We will start to heat into the holiday weekend with highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday and likely into the lower 90s for Labor Day.

