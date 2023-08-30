Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Breath of fresh air has arrived

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Give the A/C a break tonight
  • Dry weather for the next 7-10 days
  • Another heat wave builds over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few passing clouds at times, otherwise expect a sunny afternoon with low humidity! Temperatures will briefly reach near or above 80 degrees for a couple of hours in some area.

Finally! Some nice and cool air to enjoy tonight that will keep us from blasting the a/c! Lows for most areas will be in the 50s.

We’ll keep the cooler weather around tomorrow. Highs top out near 80° Thursday afternoon as skies remain sunny.

Thursday night will be clear and cool. Lows return to the 50s overnight.

We will start to heat into the holiday weekend with highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday and likely into the lower 90s for Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street...
LMPD arrests 3 men in connection to Portland SWAT situation
1 killed in crash that may not have been discovered for days
Luci Krueger
Bullitt Central High School offers support team after loss of 16-year-old student

Latest News

For thumbs
Goode Weather Blog 8/29
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/28
Friday night’s severe storm only lasted a few hours, but the damage left for some homeowners...
Homes in Jeffersontown hit hard by Friday’s severe storm
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 8/24