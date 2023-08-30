FORECAST: Fall-like crisp air for the next couple mornings

WEATHER HEADLINES

50s likely for the next couple nights, some rural Southern Indiana spots briefly in the 40s

Extended stretch of 90s likely by the weekend and next week

No appreciable rain chances for the next 10 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will be at their coolest levels in nearly three months tonight as everyone drops into the 50s overnight. Some rural spots in Southern Indiana could even briefly drop into the 40s early Thursday morning!

Thursday looks great as we see continued sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Continued low humidity will make the air crisp and almost fall-like at times!

Thursday night is another cool one in the 50s with clear skies. The warmer air moving in starts to make an impact on Friday as high temperatures bump into the mid 80s. Sunshine will continue with slightly higher humidity to round out the workweek.

The heat kicks into high gear this weekend as a ridge of hot, high pressure settles in over the mountains of Appalachia.

We’re expecting 90s for highs through all of next week with virtually no rain chances as the high pressure suppresses any sort of disturbed weather.

The dry time of year has finally arrived!

