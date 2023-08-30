Contact Troubleshooters
Governor Beshear speaks at launch of Kentucky Interfaith Network

Gov Andy Beshear speaking at KIN launch(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear launched the Kentucky Interfaith Network in Louisville.

The K.I.N. hopes to connect faith communities from all sorts of backgrounds and organizations to build collaborative action for sustainable social transformation and well-being.

Governor Beshear shared how Kentucky has been through a lot but that many congregations have helped and supported communities all across the Commonwealth through the hardships over the last few years.

“We have been through a lot together,” Governor Beshear said. “And I think about the role of our faith community, especially in those times serving the lost, the lonely, the left behind, picking up all of our fellow human beings, and how I was able to see regardless of religion or denomination, just an outpouring of love and support for our people that I am so grateful to each and everyone in this room for the roles that you’ve played.”

The Kentucky Interfaith Network will host quarterly summits and monthly collaborations going forward.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

