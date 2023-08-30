Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana State Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Marengo

(Live 5)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Marengo.

The shooting happened on Tuesday. Indiana State Police said officers with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and English Police Department went to serve an emergency detention order on Bernie Breeding, 49, of Marengo.

When they went inside the home, Breeding pointed a firearm at officers. ISP said an officer fired at Breeding in response.

Officers performed life-saving measures, but Breeding died from his injuries.

The case will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

