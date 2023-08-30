Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS Board of Education approves plan to decrease tax rate

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education approved a plan that will drop the tax rate for property owners, but the recent school bus transportation issues are still on the minds of board members.

The new plan will create a tax rate that generates an up to 4% revenue increase for the school district.

Since property value assessments went up this year, the actual taxes you pay will go down.

Last year, people paid a 76.3 cents for every $100 of value. This year, the rate is a flat out 76 cents.

The JCPS Board of Education voted unanimously for the decrease. JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb said the board should have looked at a tax rate that would have increased revenue to tackle the transportation meltdown that happened on the first day of school.

“Part of the responsibility falls on administration for what happened on the first day of school, but part of the responsibility also falls on this board for not taking steps to address the bus driving shortage and other staffing crises issues more proactively,” Kolb said. “Things like that are just going to continue to happen until we do take those steps as a broad and we are certainly not doing that with a tax decrease.”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio said the “transportation error” will be a topic for discussion at the next meeting.

He said there will be an audit of what happened on opening day and they will discuss the basics of that investigation and contract next month.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street...
LMPD arrests 3 men in connection to Portland SWAT situation
Luci Krueger
Bullitt Central High School offers support team after loss of 16-year-old student
1 killed in crash that may not have been discovered for days

Latest News

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Louisville man sentenced for killing victim sleeping in car
Heat your pan before you add the oil to keep your pork chops from sticking!
Cooking through the Calendar: Skillet pork chops with peaches
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Fall-like arrives today
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school