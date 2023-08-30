JCPS Board of Education approves plan to decrease tax rate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education approved a plan that will drop the tax rate for property owners, but the recent school bus transportation issues are still on the minds of board members.

The new plan will create a tax rate that generates an up to 4% revenue increase for the school district.

Since property value assessments went up this year, the actual taxes you pay will go down.

Last year, people paid a 76.3 cents for every $100 of value. This year, the rate is a flat out 76 cents.

The JCPS Board of Education voted unanimously for the decrease. JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb said the board should have looked at a tax rate that would have increased revenue to tackle the transportation meltdown that happened on the first day of school.

“Part of the responsibility falls on administration for what happened on the first day of school, but part of the responsibility also falls on this board for not taking steps to address the bus driving shortage and other staffing crises issues more proactively,” Kolb said. “Things like that are just going to continue to happen until we do take those steps as a broad and we are certainly not doing that with a tax decrease.”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio said the “transportation error” will be a topic for discussion at the next meeting.

He said there will be an audit of what happened on opening day and they will discuss the basics of that investigation and contract next month.

